Dr. Valerie Reyes received her Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Texas School of Pharmacy in El Paso and completed her PGY1 pharmacy residency at the VA North Texas Healthcare System. Dr. Reyes is a member of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, American College of Clinical Pharmacy and an alumna of the Phi Lambda Sigma Chapter of Epsilon Kappa. Her professional interests include chronic disease state management, cardiology and academia. In her free time, she enjoys being active outdoors, exploring new places and spending time with friends, family and her 2 dogs Maddy and Miles.