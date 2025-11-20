PGY2 Pharmacy Residency: Ambulatory Care
The 12-month program is designed to lead the resident through a variety of longitudinal practice experiences. By the end of the program, the resident should feel competent practicing within a variety of outpatient settings involving Ambulatory Care pharmacotherapy. The residency includes core rotations that are chosen to establish a strong base in Ambulatory Care. Core Ambulatory Care disease states within this residency include diabetes mellitus, hypertension, coronary artery disease, heart failure, and hyperlipidemia. The resident may choose electives based on his/her career goals.
PROGRAM GOALS
Clinical
- Establish yourself as an integral member of a health care team
- Promote expertise in managing medication therapies in Ambulatory Care pharmacotherapy
- Develop solid patient care skills in the ambulatory chronic care settings
- Develop a sound understanding of pharmacy practice management
- Augment understanding of practice management in the institutional, regional, and national levels
Academic
- Interpret and disseminate knowledge in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy
- Foster innovative and rewarding precepting strategies
- Provide teaching experiences in small group learning environments
- Generate new knowledge in Ambulatory Care Pharmacotherapy
Professional
- Cultivate techniques for self-assessment, goal setting, and career planning
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
- Establish a personalized system for balancing multiple work/life responsibilities
- Recognize the importance of professional development though participation in pharmacy organization activities
For additional information, please refer to the ASHP PGY2 Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Residency Educational Goals and Objectives.
PROGRAM ACTIVITIES
The residency experiences are divided into half-day blocks (total of 10 half-days per week). All rotations are offered as longitudinal experiences with each rotation offered in quarterly blocks or as noted below. The resident is required to take all of the Required Rotations in each of the quarters. However, the Elective Rotations only run for the specific quarter(s) the resident is assigned (but these may be repeated in subsequent quarters if more experience in that specific area is desired). All longitudinal experiences are completed at the Dallas/Fort Worth VA Medical Center (VAMC) unless otherwise noted below. Required and Elective Rotations may change based on preceptor availability and program needs.
Required Rotations (50-70% of time the entire year unless otherwise stated)
- Pharmacotherapy Clinics - Dallas and Fort Worth (2 to 3 - ½-1 day a week, 12 months)
- Management/Clinical Enhancement (1/2 day per week, 12 months)
- UT Southwestern – Complex Care Clinic (1/2 day per week, 3 months)
- Heart Failure clinic (1/2 day per week, 6 months)
- Academic: research project development/administrative time (1 to 2 ½ days a week, 12 months)
Elective Rotations
- Anticoagulation Clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- Diabetes Clinic: Adult (multidisciplinary clinic, physician precepted)
- Endocrinology (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- Hematology/Oncology Outpatient Clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, pharmacist precepted)
- Home-Based Primary Care (pharmacist precepted)
- Lipid Clinic (multidisciplinary, physician precepted)
- Mental Health Clinic (pharmacist precepted)
- PBM/Academic Detailing (pharmacist precepted)
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (physician precepted)
- Infectious Disease: HIV Outpatient Clinic or PrEP/OPAT (pharmacist precepted)
- Renal Clinic (multidisciplinary clinic, physician precepted)
- Pain/Palliative Care Clinic (rural clinic, pharmacist precepted)
- Clinical Resource Hub Pharmacogenomics (virtual, pharmacist precepted)
Residency Project
Residents will complete one research project per year. Residents will also complete additional projects as needed by the facility. Residents may be asked to present their project(s) at a local, regional, or national event. Residents may choose any type of research project, provided that the project includes generation of original data, is suitable for publication or presentation at a national pharmacy meeting and can reasonably be completed within the residency year.
TEACHING ACTIVITIES
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:
Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)
The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.
Didactic Teaching
Two hours of formal didactic lectures within the school of pharmacy programs may be required (pending availability). The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.
Team-Based Learning/ Laboratory Based Learning
Based on resident preference, residents may facilitate one semester equivalent of either a laboratory-based course (Immunizations or Patient Assessment Lab) in the P1 year or Clinical Correlations, a team-based learning course in the P2 or P3 year. Clinical Correlations series consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion.
Experiential Teaching
Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students for two rotations.
ADDITIONAL ACTIVITIES
Resident Rounds Seminar Series
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for question and answer to VANTHCS pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
Manuscript Preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a peer reviewed journal unless otherwise advised.
Platform Presentation
Residents are required to present at least one platform presentation. This presentation may take place at a regional conference in the spring such as Alcalde Southwest Leadership Conference. Residents have the opportunity to present their project results for evaluation in a podium presentation. It is also a great opportunity to interact with residents from other programs throughout the region.
Poster Presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a national (preferred) or state professional meeting. In addition, a presentation towards the end of the residency year at our local facility may be required.
RESIDENCY LEADERSHIP
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner RPD PGY2 ambulatory care residency
VA North Texas health care
Email: haley.dachman@va.gov
Ambulatory care clinical pharmacist practitioner PGY2 ambulatory care interim residency director
VA North Texas health care
Email: ganiat.animashawun@va.gov
INFORMATION FOR APPLICANTS
Qualifications: Residency applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a Pharm.D. degree from an ACPE-Accredited program, and be eligible for licensure in Texas, and be eligible for preceptorship. Candidates for the Ambulatory Care Specialty Residency should have completed an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency and are eligible for employment with the Veteran’s Administration.
NMS code: 581965
Required documents must be uploaded to PhORCAS by the deadline including:
- 3 clinical letters of reference (at least 2 from clinical rotation preceptors),
- Targeted questionnaire in place of letter of intent (see questions below), and
- CV
*Targeted questionnaire:
- Why do you want to complete your residency at the North Texas VA HCS?
- Why do you want to pursue a PGY2 in ambulatory care? Please include specific areas of interest, if any
- What qualities or experiences have you had that would make you a good fit for the PGY2 residency at the North Texas VA HCS?
- What are your short-term and long-term career goals?
- Pick 2 of the following characteristics that you feel you excel in, and provide specific examples: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, resilience.
- Pick 2 of the following characteristics that you feel needs improvement, and provide specific examples: communication, adaptability, time management, professionalism, dependability, resilience.
- How do you feel a residency at North Texas VA HCS specifically will help you to improve in those areas?
- Describe a challenging time during your PGY1 year so far resulting in you feeling burnt out. What led to the situation and how was it resolved?
Interested applicants should submit all application materials by Friday, January 2, 2026, at 11:59pm EST.
For more information, please utilize the resources and contact information below:
Website
VA North Texas Health Care System Pharmacy Residency Programs Website
Contact Information