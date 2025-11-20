PGY2 Pharmacy Residency: Ambulatory Care

TEACHING ACTIVITIES

Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:

Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)

The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities.

Didactic Teaching

Two hours of formal didactic lectures within the school of pharmacy programs may be required (pending availability). The courses that are to be taught will be based on availability and resident interest.

Team-Based Learning/ Laboratory Based Learning

Based on resident preference, residents may facilitate one semester equivalent of either a laboratory-based course (Immunizations or Patient Assessment Lab) in the P1 year or Clinical Correlations, a team-based learning course in the P2 or P3 year. Clinical Correlations series consist of interactive activities, including but not limited to case-based exercises. Students will utilize team-based learning to complete activities each session. It is designed to be a team-based learning experience and the facilitator’s role is not to teach the students, but rather to facilitate their discussion.

Experiential Teaching

Clerkship teaching (involving both P3 and/or P4 Pharm.D. students) is integrated into the resident practice model. Early in the program, the resident will observe faculty clerkship preceptors and become integrated into various aspects of clerkship teaching. During the residency program, residents will independently precept clerkship students for two rotations.