PGY2 Pharmacy residency: health system pharmacy administration and leadership
The VA North Texas PGY-2 Health-System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership (HSPAL) residency is a 12-month program building on PharmD education and PGY-1 training. It develops pharmacists’ skills in medication-use systems, quality improvement, resource management, technology, and leadership. Graduates are prepared for advanced patient care or specialized roles requiring high-level managerial, supervisory, and leadership expertise.
Program goals and objectives
- To train competent pharmacists and innovative practitioners who can provide comprehensive pharmacy services in a dynamic and challenging environment
- To develop and enhance skills in written and verbal communication, time management, and problem solving
- To train practitioners who can develop and implement drug policies, utilizing rational, safe and cost-effective drug therapy
- To educate health care professionals, students, patients and families about appropriate medication use and safety
- To train professionals to become successful leaders within the profession and function effectively as an integral part of the pharmacy and hospital leadership team
- Advocate for advancement of pharmacy practice within the organization
Program activies
The residency experiences are divided into block and longitudinal experiences. Additionally, there are two elective experiences offered as a block rotation with a period of 4 weeks. Required and Elective Rotations may change based on preceptor availability and program needs.
Clinical Elective Rotation sample options:
- Emergency Medicine
- Hematology/Oncology
- Infectious Disease/Stewardship
- Mental Health
Residency Project
The VA North Texas PGY2 HSPAL Pharmacy Resident will complete an original project, which typically will include a pharmacy management quality assurance/quality improvement (QA/QI) with the supervision of a preceptor. Participating in quality improvement is essential in developing a well-rounded practitioner. The PGY2 program requires the resident to participate in a project with the goal to educate the resident on the many phases involved with quality improvement. The resident will be responsible for obtaining experience in all areas of project completion, including development of an aims statement, data collection, analysis, conclusions, presentation of findings, and manuscript preparation.
Teaching activities
Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:
Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)
The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities
VA Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program (alternative option to Teaching Certificate Program above, if not completed in PGY1 residency)
The VA Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The program consists of four live sessions and five asynchronous sessions. Topics to be covered during the program include Teaching Philosophy, Presentation Development, Development and Implementation of an Effective Rotation, Preceptor Development, Education Experiences (Experiential Education, Didactic, Clinical Teaching), and Reflection. The deliverables required for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, develop sample LED and rotation calendar, complete assessment of lower level trainee, and give formal presentations. Residents will maintain a teaching portfolio complete with the following: teaching philosophy (initial/final), presentation/session handouts or slides, evaluations and feedback for teaching sessions, evidence of feedback to learns, sample LED, sample rotation calendar.
Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities
Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested.
Additional activities
Resident Rounds Seminar Series
Residents will present a formal 45-minute presentation with 15 minutes for question and answer to VANTHCS pharmacy staff in the fall. Residents must choose topics that are of sufficient controversy or debate that are candidates for further publication in the medical literature. These presentations are accredited for 1 hour of CE credit for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians.
PGY2 Admin and Leadership Topic Discussions
Residents will participate in the resident driven topic discussions which can include book reviews or various management/leadership subject matters.
Manuscript Preparation
Residents are required to submit one manuscript per year for publication in a peer reviewed journal unless otherwise advised.
Platform Presentation
Residents are required to present at least one platform presentation. This presentation may take place at a regional conference in the spring such as Alcalde Southwest Leadership Conference. Residents have the opportunity to present their project results for evaluation in a podium presentation. It is also a great opportunity to interact with residents from other programs throughout the region.
Poster Presentation
Residents are required to present a poster of their research project at a national (preferred) or state professional meeting. In addition, a presentation towards the end of the residency year at our local facility may be required.
Resident Interviews
Residents will participate in the interview process for the PGY2 Health System Pharmacy Administration and Leadership residency program.
PROGRAM LEADERSHIP
Anquan B. Brown, PharmD, MBA
Chief, Pharmacy Services
Residency Program Director
Donnie R. Johnson, PharmD, MBA, BCGP
Associate Chief, Pharmacy Operations (Outpatient)
Residency Program Coordinator
Information for applicants
Qualifications: Residency applicants must have a Pharm.D. degree from an ACPE-Accredited program, and licensed in any of the 50 states. Candidates should also be on track to complete an ASHP Accredited PGY1 Residency and be eligible for employment with the Veterans Health Care Administration.
Interested applicants should submit all application materials by Friday, January 2, 2026, at 11:59pm EST.