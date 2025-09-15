PGY2 Pharmacy residency: health system pharmacy administration and leadership

Teaching activities

Teaching activities for residents are designed to complement practice activities while allowing the resident to experience a variety of teaching methods. Residents will be required to demonstrate skills necessary to function in an academic setting by completing the following activities:

Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program (if not completed in PGY1 residency)

The Teaching and Learning Curriculum Program, offered by Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The major goal of the training program is to supplement a strong clinical background with the skills needed to become a successful educator. The learning objectives for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, create evaluable learning objectives and corresponding exam questions for a formal lecture, evaluate students fairly, and to discuss effective teaching methodologies for a given scenario. The program includes didactic and web-based teaching models, mentored facilitator training for small group problem-based learning, and precepting of third and/or fourth-year Doctor of Pharmacy students. Additional activities are provided to enhance discovery, integration, and writing skills. The program also includes innovative discussion topics based on needs previously identified by new faculty members. While the program targets residents with an interest in academia, the skill sets gained through Teaching Certificate Program are applicable to a broad range of career opportunities

VA Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program (alternative option to Teaching Certificate Program above, if not completed in PGY1 residency)

The VA Pharmacy Teaching Certificate Program is a program to provide training for PGY1 and PGY2 residents who are interested in developing their academic skills. The program consists of four live sessions and five asynchronous sessions. Topics to be covered during the program include Teaching Philosophy, Presentation Development, Development and Implementation of an Effective Rotation, Preceptor Development, Education Experiences (Experiential Education, Didactic, Clinical Teaching), and Reflection. The deliverables required for this program are to develop a personalized teaching philosophy, develop sample LED and rotation calendar, complete assessment of lower level trainee, and give formal presentations. Residents will maintain a teaching portfolio complete with the following: teaching philosophy (initial/final), presentation/session handouts or slides, evaluations and feedback for teaching sessions, evidence of feedback to learns, sample LED, sample rotation calendar.

Other Teaching/Educational Opportunities

Residents will be required to provide in-services and/or topic discussions for pharmacy, nursing and medical services as required by preceptors. Residency topic discussions will be held on individual rotations as required and/or requested.