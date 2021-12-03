 Skip to Content

PGY1 pharmacy residency program

VA North Texas has offered a PGY1 pharmacy residency since 1996. Our program offers a diverse range of learning experiences to prepare the resident for additional PGY2 residency training or entry level clinical practice positions.

Completed applications must be submitted via PhORCAS by 11:59 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Minimum applicant qualification requirements

  • Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited school of pharmacy.
  • Minimum pharmacy school GPA or 3.2 or equivalent.
    • At this time applicants from pass/fail curriculums are not eligible for consideration.
  • Hold an active pharmacist license or be eligible for licensure in at least one state or territory of the United States (US) of America or District of Columbia.
  • US citizenship
  • For consideration required documents uploaded must include: three (3) clinical letters of reference (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors), a letter of intent, curriculum vitae (CV), and an official copy of pharmacy school transcripts.
  • Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resident interviews for 2021-2022 application cycle will be conducted virtually.
  • Candidates will be ranked, and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS). NMS codes are as follows: PGY1 Pharmacy (182313).
PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program Info (PDF)
