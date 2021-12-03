PGY2 pharmacy residency: mental health
VA North Texas has offered a PGY2 pharmacy residency in mental health since 2014. Residents who complete the PGY2 training are prepared to enter into advanced clinical practice positions and/or academia.
Completed applications must be submitted via PhORCAS by 11:59 pm on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Minimum applicant qualification requirements
- Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) degree from an American Council of Pharmaceutical Education (ACPE) accredited school of pharmacy.
- Minimum pharmacy school GPA or 3.2 or equivalent. At this time applicants from pass/fail curriculums are not eligible for consideration.
- Hold an active pharmacist license or be eligible for licensure in at least one state or territory of the United States (US) of America or District of Columbia.
- US citizenship
- Applicants to any PGY2 residency must have completed a PGY1 residency
- For consideration required documents uploaded must include: three (3) clinical letters of reference (2 of which must be from clinical preceptors), a letter of intent, curriculum vitae (CV), and an official copy of pharmacy school transcripts.
- Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, resident interviews for 2021-2022 application cycle will be conducted virtually.
- Candidates will be ranked, and positions filled by submission through National Matching Service (NMS). NMS codes are as follows: PGY2 Mental Health (688866).