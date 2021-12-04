Post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program
Welcome to the VA North Texas Health Care System's post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program homepage. Our program designed to enhance clinician skills and strengthen commitment to veteran-centric care with our academic affiliate, the University of Texas at Arlington.
Accepting applications for Mental Health Residency 2022 Cohorts starting November 8, 2021 and ending on January 7, 2022. Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.
PMHNP residency program application
Our program will support a total of two residents each year.
How to Apply:
- VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainees
- VA form-Declaration for Federal Employment
- Curriculum vitae
- Applicants will be contacted if selected for an interview by February 15, 2022.
- The 2022-2023 Cohort will begin on August 15, 2022.
Please note, if you are currently a VA employee, please contact us prior to completing your application. A status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs. Please complete all required information and email complete submissions to Dr. Queeneth Jones. You must include ALL requested documents to be considered for interview.
Send your complete package by mail or email to:
Queeneth Jones, DNP, PMHNP-BC, MAED, BSN
Doctorate of Nursing Practice
Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director
Nursing Academia
Dallas VA Medical Center
4500 South Lancaster Road
Dallas, Tx 75216
NTX118.MentalHealth.NPR@va.gov
Scholastic distinction:
- Demonstrate proficiency in teaching employing didactic experiences and small group learning environments
- Develop operative precepting experience
- Interpret and disseminate knowledge in psychopharmacology
- Enhance the partnerships between VA and academic affiliate University PMHNP programs
Practice distinction
- Successfully transition the PMHNP resident from advanced beginner to competent independent psychiatric nurse practitioner
- Advance a mastery of knowledge base in psychiatric illnesses and psychopharmacology
- Develop patient care in chronic and acute care scenarios
- Establish oneself as an essential BHIP team member
- Enhance interdisciplinary and collaboration and educational opportunities for PMHNP residents
Individual distinction
- Develop a system of introspective-assessment and self-development
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication ability
- Employ a system for prioritizing work-related and personal responsibility
- Identify the importance of professionalism through contribution in mental health
The OAA residency is a 12 month program structured with a four-phase curriculum model with 80% experiential and 20% didactic learning activities. The Residency model comprises introductory rotations, longitudinal core rotations, and rotations to specialty mental health clinics. Clinical rotations will be within the Dallas VANTHCS, inclusive of surrounding Community Based Out-Patient Clinics (CBOCS). Didactic sessions consists of an assortment of academic/learning activities, didactic classes, and pre/post-clinical conferences for experiential learning and formative/summative evaluations. Residents will participate in a interprofessional learning environment with medicine, nursing, pharmacy, psychology and other interdisciplinary health care team members. Additionally, residents will implement an evidence-based practice scholarly project and participate in professional development activities geared to career advancement, networking, and building relationships within the VA Healthcare community.
Longitudinal activities
- Psychiatric Research/journal clubs
- Teaching opportunities
- Psychopharmacology education groups
Required rotation experiences
- Outpatient Mental Health (longitudinal rotation)
- Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) (longitudinal rotation)
- Primary Care – Mental Health Integration (PCMHI)
- Substance Use disorders
- Inpatient psychiatry
- Inpatient & Outpatient Geriatric Psychiatry
Elective rotation experiences
- Any of the aforementioned rotations
- MH Consultation team
- Homeless Domiciliary (HDOM)
- Trauma Clinic
- Consult Liaison Psychiatry
Salary and benefits:
- Salary is paid by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) and rates may increase depending on the current year allocation rate.
- Government Health Care Medical Plan with optional dental, vision, and life insurance.
- 10 paid holidays.
- PTO & Sick leave accrued per pay period.
- No call or weekend shifts required.
- 100% Protected Learning Time.
- Other VA unmatched benefits.