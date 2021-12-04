Post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency program

PMHNP residency program application

Our program will support a total of two residents each year.



How to Apply:

VA form-Application for Health Professions Trainees

VA form-Declaration for Federal Employment

Curriculum vitae

Accepting applications for Mental Health Residency 2022 Cohorts starting November 8, 2021 and ending on January 7, 2022. Note: No exceptions will be made after the deadline.

Applicants will be contacted if selected for an interview by February 15, 2022.

The 2022-2023 Cohort will begin on August 15, 2022.

Please note, if you are currently a VA employee, please contact us prior to completing your application. A status change from employee to trainee, including changes in benefits, will be required to participate in the residency programs. Please complete all required information and email complete submissions to Dr. Queeneth Jones. You must include ALL requested documents to be considered for interview.

Send your complete package by mail or email to:



Queeneth Jones, DNP, PMHNP-BC, MAED, BSN

Doctorate of Nursing Practice

Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency Program Director

Nursing Academia

Dallas VA Medical Center

4500 South Lancaster Road

Dallas, Tx 75216

NTX118.MentalHealth.NPR@va.gov