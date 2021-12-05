Post-graduate nurse practitioner residency programs
Welcome to the VA North Texas Health Care System's post-graduate nurse practitioner residency homepage. Our primary care and mental health post-graduate nurse practitioner residency programs in academic partnership with the University of Texas at Arlington, College of Nursing & Health Innovation are two innovative, 12-month programs supported by the VA Office of Academic Affiliations.
The mission of our post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency is designed to bridge education and practice, while transitioning novice nurse practitioners into safe, competent professionals to care for our nation's Veterans while using clinical evidence to guide practice.
Learn more about the post-graduate primary care nurse practitioner residency.
The mission of our post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency is to develop nurse practitioners, who are leaders in advocacy, clinical care, and research with a particular focus on veteran-centric care, while servicing diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, ethnicities, and cultures in a dedicated, supportive teaching environment that also provides mentorship.
Learn more about the post-graduate psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner residency.