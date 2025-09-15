VA North Texas pharmacy residency programs
VA North Texas Health Care System welcomes you to the pharmacy residency program website!
VA North Texas health care system
The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) is a Level 1a facility that provides general and specialty medical, surgical, psychiatric inpatient and ambulatory services for more than 235,000 Veterans across 38 Texas counties and 2 southern Oklahoma counties. VANTHCS operates 835 beds with approximately 218 acute care beds at the Dallas campus. The Dallas campus also houses a 102 bed Community Living Center for short-stay rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice and a Spinal Cord Injury unit with inpatient and outpatient specialty services. The Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center on the Bonham campus provides a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and Community Living Center that also provides palliative care services, in addition to ambulatory care services. Ambulatory care services are also provided at Community Based Outpatient Clinics in the Dallas Fort Worth area and surrounding cities.
Pharmacy department
Pharmacy residents at VANTHCS will practice under the guidance of a department of over 200 staff members and a team of 77 Clinical Pharmacist Practitioners (CPPs). The pharmacy department provides 24 hour centralized operational services. The CPP team provides patient centered care in a diverse range of specialties, practicing independently within a multidisciplinary care team.
2025 – 2026 Pharmacy Residents
PGY1 Pharmacy Residents
Email: som.bahadory@va.gov
Email: markala.butler@va.org
Email: brizeek.martin@va.gov
Email: iman.mohamed@va.gov
Email: ghewa.sbaiti@va.gov
Email: alexis.richardson3@va.gov
Devin White-Kearns
Email: devin.whitekearns@va.gov
PGY2 Ambulatory care pharmacy residents
Email: rebecca.beaupre@va.gov
Email: valerie.reyes2@va.gov
PGY2 Health system pharmacy administration and leadership
Email: justin.williams2@va.gov