VA North Texas pharmacy residency programs

VA North Texas health care system

The VA North Texas Health Care System (VANTHCS) is a Level 1a facility that provides general and specialty medical, surgical, psychiatric inpatient and ambulatory services for more than 235,000 Veterans across 38 Texas counties and 2 southern Oklahoma counties. VANTHCS operates 835 beds with approximately 218 acute care beds at the Dallas campus. The Dallas campus also houses a 102 bed Community Living Center for short-stay rehabilitation, long-term care, and hospice and a Spinal Cord Injury unit with inpatient and outpatient specialty services. The Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center on the Bonham campus provides a Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program and Community Living Center that also provides palliative care services, in addition to ambulatory care services. Ambulatory care services are also provided at Community Based Outpatient Clinics in the Dallas Fort Worth area and surrounding cities.