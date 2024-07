When: Sat. Aug 3, 2024, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 55 West Waterloo Road Akron, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Akron VA Clinic Cost: Free





Summer Vet Fest will bring various VA departments, Medical Mobile Unit and community organizations and resources to our Veterans. Veterans will have the opportunity to register for VA benefits with the option of being seen by a medical professional after registration. Come join us at this a family friendly event.

