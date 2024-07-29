Akron VA Clinic to Host Summer VetFest 2024

PRESS RELEASE

July 29, 2024

Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) will host a family-friendly Summer VetFest at the Akron VA Outpatient Clinic at 55 W. Waterloo Road, Akron, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.

The goal of the VetFest event is to encourage Veterans to use the healthcare benefits they earned and to provide the opportunity for on-site enrollment.



The event, a Veteran resource fair, will provide a variety of educational and informational vendors highlighting eligibility, enrollment, VA healthcare and community resources, along with family-friendly activities for children. Lunch will be provided.



Attendees will also receive PACT Act toxic exposure screenings and on-site initial medical examinations for new healthcare enrollees.

The PACT Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, is the biggest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim — or submit their intent to file a claim — for PACT Act-related benefits.

Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by attending the Summer VetFest or by visiting VA.gov/PACT, by calling 1-877-222-8387 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST, or by stopping in at any of the 12 VA outpatient clinics across northeast Ohio and Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.



Throughout the summer, VA hosts Summer VetFests throughout the United States, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico. These events are casual summer gatherings welcoming Veterans, their families and caregivers, and featuring direct access to Veteran advocates and VA healthcare and benefits professionals.

Contact Damien Horvath, VA Public Affairs Officer, at 216-339-5240 or Damien.Horvath@va.gov with questions or to arrange follow up for on-site interviews with local VA leadership or staff.



