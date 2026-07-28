Cleveland VA Medical Center to host ribbon cutting for state-of-the-art Digital and Remote Health Center for Innovation

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2026

Cleveland, OH - Senior leaders from the Veterans Health Administration will visit the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center’s Annex Thursday, July 30, for the Digital and Remote Health Center for Innovation’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Following the ribbon cutting, media are invited on a guided tour highlighting the technology and expertise driving DRHCI's mission. Stops will include a live demonstration of the remote patient monitoring tools VA clinicians are using to manage Veterans' chronic conditions from a distance; the center's advanced manufacturing and 3D printing lab, where specialists design and produce custom medical devices and prosthetics; and a walkthrough of the nursing simulation lab, where clinical teams train on new technologies before they reach patients. This invitation-only event brings together academic partners and healthcare innovation specialists to foster networking and share best practices across the healthcare system.



WHO:

Senior Leaders from VHA

WHAT:

Media Availability Session

WHEN:

Thursday July 30, 2026

* Media arrival by 10 a.m.

WHERE:

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center’s Annex

10701 East Boulevard

Cleveland, Ohio 44106

RSVP:

*For planning purposes, please RSVP to Damien Horvath, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s public affairs officer, at damien.horvath@va.gov or (mobile) by 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 29.

A media arrival location will be provided upon attendance confirmation.