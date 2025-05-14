Local Veteran chosen to attend the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

PRESS RELEASE

May 14, 2025

Cleveland , OH — Local Cleveland Army Veteran, Ameena Brown has been selected as a gold medal winner in the 2024 National Veterans Creative Arts Competition, Drama Division.

Brown took first place for her dramatic video, and will showcase her talents, May 11-18, in Indianapolis, alongside fellow winners from across the country at the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival. Brown’s video was the focus of a recent VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System feature article including background on her inspiration for the short video.

Since its inception and growth in 1981, the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival is the final round of yearly VA facility competitions in art, creative writing, dance, drama and music for Veterans enrolled in the VA health care system.

Co-presented by VA and the American Legion Auxiliary, the festival features Veteran winners of regional creative arts competitions exhibiting their artwork and original writing or performing musical, dance, or dramatic selections in a live stage show performance.

Creative arts therapists and other health care professionals at VA medical facilities use the arts as one form of rehabilitative treatment to help Veterans recover from and cope with physical and emotional disabilities.

Specialized rehabilitation events like the National Veterans Creative Arts Festival are designed to empower Veterans to achieve greater independence, promote community engagement, and improve their overall well-being and quality of life.

Built on the strong foundation of clinical expertise within VA, creative arts programs thrive through essential support from Veteran Service Organizations, corporate sponsors, individual donors, and community partners.

For more information on the Veterans Creative Arts, visit www.creativeartsfestival.va.gov.

###

Contact Damien Horvath, VA public affairs officer, at 216-339-5240 or Damien.Horvath@va.gov with questions or to arrange interviews with Veteran, local VA leadership or staff.

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for more than 134,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @ClevelandVAMC.