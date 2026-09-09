Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of Patriot Day

PRESS RELEASE

September 9, 2026

Cleveland, OH - Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center will honor the 25th anniversary of Patriot Day during a wreath-laying ceremony Friday, Sept. 11.

On the solemn 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, VA leadership, staff and Veterans will gather in reflection and unity to mark the enduring promise to never forget. The event will begin at 8:45 a.m., and will include a wreath-laying ceremony, leadership and Veteran remarks, and a presentation of colors by the Cleveland RTA Color Guard.



WHO: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

WHAT: Wreath-laying ceremony

WHEN: Friday, Sept. at 8:45 a.m.

* Media arrival by 8:15 a.m.

WHERE: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

10701 East Blvd.

Cleveland, Ohio 44106

* The ceremony will take place at the flagpoles at the front entrance circle.

RSVP: Please RSVP by 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10 to:

Damien Horvath, damien.horvath@va.gov,