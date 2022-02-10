National Salute to Veteran Patients, a time to give back

PRESS RELEASE

February 10, 2022

Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from February 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.

Since 1978, VA has used the week of Valentine’s Day to provide a weeklong commemoration to honor and appreciate the more than 9 million Veterans receiving care at VA sites across the country. Many Veterans who fought to preserve our freedoms will be hospitalized on Valentine’s Day, receiving the care they earned, but separated from the homes and communities they defended. Because no one should be alone on Valentine’s Day, it’s Northeast Ohio’s time to show these Veterans some love.

Additional local commemoration efforts include a Super Bowl watch party, delivering carnations to patients, a virtual tour by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo featuring baby orangutans, Merah and Zaki, and Cleveland Cavaliers’ merchandise giveaway.

“National Salute is one of my favorite recognitions,” said Executive Director / CEO Jill Dietrich Mellon, JD, MBA, FACHE. “The outpouring of love and support our Veterans get from the community is overwhelming. A true tribute to our nation’s heroes.”

Schools, community groups, and youth organizations sent more than 200 valentines, which will be distributed to Veteran inpatients Monday. Additionally, more than 10 community organizations contributed to events and activities recognizing hospitalized Veterans.

To donate to or volunteer at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System contact the Development & Civic Engagement Office at 216-791-3800, ext. 65110 or vhaclevoluntary@va.gov. More information about donating and volunteering is available online.