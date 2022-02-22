Navy Veteran Selected as Chief Nursing Officer: VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Welcomes New Leadership

PRESS RELEASE

February 22, 2022

Cleveland , OH — A U.S. Navy Veteran and dedicated nurse executive leader with over 23 years of experience signed on as VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Chief Nursing Officer this February.

Garett Schreier, MSN, RN, has served on the frontlines both as a VA Nurse and Navy Corpsman, and will lead the more than 1,200 nurses and nursing professionals who serve Veterans throughout Northeast Ohio.

Schreier is the most recent addition to an already accomplished, dedicated VA team. In 2021, VA Northeast Ohio Nursing was designated as a Pathway to Excellence ® by the American Nursing Credentialing Center. As one of the largest VA’s in the nation, receiving this prestigious designation recognizes VANEOHS as one of the nation’s best healthcare systems for nurses with positive practice environments where nurses excel.

“Caring for service members and military Veterans is my life’s passion,” said Nurse Executive / CNO Garett Schreier, MSN, RN. “Our men and women in uniform keep our country safe and secure. Providing them with comprehensive, timely and compassionate care is the nation’s way of acknowledging their sacrifice. It is my honor to serve my brothers and sisters and lead our exceptional nursing workforce.”

Schreier enlisted in the Navy as a Hospital Corpsman in 1994 and went on to be commissioned as a Naval Officer in the Nurse Corps. After military service, he held several nursing positions in private hospitals, eventually joining the VA team in 2006 as a registered nurse in the emergency room of the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania.

He comes to Northeast Ohio by way of the Beckley VA Medical Center in West Virginia where he currently served as the Associate Director for Patient Care Services / Nurse Executive. Prior to his role at the Beckley VA, he was the Associate Director for Patient/Nursing Services at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center in Charleston, South Carolina and held the same role at the W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center in Salisbury, North Carolina. At the Lebanon VA Medical Center in Pennsylvania, Mr. Schreier served as Director of Quality Management and the Deputy Nurse Executive.

During a temporary assignment with VA Central Office, he served as the clinical expert for VA’s Caregiver Support Legislation Implementation and has also served as Associate Chief of Nursing Service for Geriatrics and Extended Care, Acute Care, and Mental Health at various times during his VA Career. Additionally, he’s been the Clinical Nurse Advisor for the Geriatric Nursing Field Advisory Committee for the Office of Nursing Services.

“We are honored to welcome Garett to the team,” said Executive Director / CEO Jill Dietrich Mellon, JD, MBA, FACHE. “He not only brings many years of nursing experience but is also bringing a Veteran’s perspective to our executive leadership team.”