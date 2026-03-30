News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
April 11, 2025
CLEVELAND – The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ravenna VA Clinic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 15 at the Loomis Parkway site in Ravenna.
April 11, 2025
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ravenna VA Clinic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 15 at the Loomis Parkway site in Ravenna.
March 24, 2025
A local northeast Ohio Veteran will participate in the 39th National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic (NDVWSC), March 31–April 5 in Aspen-Snowmass, Colorado.
March 24, 2025
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
February 24, 2025
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has published its 2024 Annual Report providing an overview of the institution highlighting the mission, accomplishments and initiatives of its 18 facilities.
January 29, 2025
During Wednesday evening's Virtual Town Hall, Veterans will be able to ask VA employees questions concerning their health care and benefits.
January 7, 2025
Veterans have less than a month to migrate their My HealtheVet and related VA logins to the new high security Login.gov or ID.me systems.
November 26, 2024
The American Psychological Association Commission on Accreditation has voted to reaffirm the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System's Psychology Internship Program accreditation at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center through 2034.
November 18, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall covering Veteran healthcare expansion and eligibility while also answering benefit questions from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
November 6, 2024
– VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) celebrated construction progress on its Kent Imaging and Infusion Center, Nov. 6.