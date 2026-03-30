News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
September 29, 2024
A special 102nd birthday celebration and recognition event was held to honor U. S. Army Veteran George Washington Whitehead on Sunday, Sept. 29, in Burton, Ohio.
September 23, 2024
A Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, in which Veterans will have an opportunity to hear details of recent eligibility expansion and ask questions of VA employees regarding healthcare benefits they are entitled to.
September 19, 2024
With a new four-year, $1.14 million grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, researchers at Case Western Reserve University and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, will use artificial intelligence (AI) to determine the best personalized treatment for Veterans with rectal cancer.
September 16, 2024
The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will administer seasonal flu shots free of charge to Veterans in the coming days. The shots will be available at all northeast Ohio VA community-based outpatient clinics as well as at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.
September 11, 2024
Today, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (LSCVAMC) announced it received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings and 4 stars from CMS’ quarterly patient satisfaction review, HCAHPS.
July 29, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) will host a family-friendly Summer VetFest at the Akron VA Outpatient Clinic at 55 W. Waterloo Road, Akron, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
July 10, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is announcing today the opening of the Carl Nunziato Youngstown VA Outpatient Clinic’s dermatology specialty service.
June 24, 2024
CLEVELAND – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, to explain the recent expansion of Veteran health care eligibility and to answer questions from Veterans regarding healthcare benefits they are due for their service.
May 11, 2024
CLEVELAND – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) is announcing today the opening of the first northeast Ohio satellite cancer treatment infusion center within the Akron VA Outpatient Clinic.
May 8, 2024
CLEVELAND – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) today introduced the availability of a new mammography service at the Canton VA Outpatient Clinic.