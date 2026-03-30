News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
April 24, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) will host a virtual town hall at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, to explain recent expansion of Veteran health care eligibility and to answer questions from Veterans regarding benefits and health care they are due for their service.
April 22, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is celebrating the efforts of its volunteers during National Volunteers Week. Like all medical facilities, Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals, nursing homes and clinics rely upon numerous volunteers to assist in an array of duties.
April 19, 2024
Veterans can now get Tele-Emergency or Tele-Urgent care on their phone from home or anywhere for non-life-threatening situations, eliminating potential waiting room delays to care.
April 19, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System (VANEOHS) unveiled a new mobile medical unit (MMU), acting as a mobile exam room, to specifically bring necessary health care services to regional Veterans experiencing homelessness or those at risk of experiencing homelessness.
April 18, 2024
Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs announced that Veteran trust in the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center has risen to 94.4% — up 4.3% from 90.1% in 2018 when measurement began.
April 18, 2024
The largest annual wheelchair sports competition in Ohio, this event offers sports competition to Veterans who use wheelchairs due to spinal cord injuries, amputations, and neurological diseases.
March 5, 2024
In one of the largest-ever expansions of Veteran health care, all Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards during military service – at home or abroad – are now eligible for VA health care
February 26, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has published its 2023 Annual Report providing an overview of the institution highlighting the mission, accomplishments and initiatives of its 18 facilities.
February 6, 2024
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System leadership hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to unveil its renovated emergency department at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center Feb. 6, 2024.
December 6, 2023
Winter can present increased hardships for people experiencing homelessness. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System wants to remind homeless Veterans they have access to health care and other services to help them secure permanent housing.