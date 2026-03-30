News Releases
Get the latest news from VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.
July 26, 2023
Today VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System announced that Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center received a 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). This is the first time CMS has included VA facilities in their annual Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings.
March 25, 2022
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will award four grants to community organizations totaling approximately $7.3 million under the Grant and Per Diem (GPD) program.
March 2, 2022
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs selected a Cleveland Infectious Disease expert to lead its Coordinating Center for VA Science and Health Initiative to Combat Infectious and Life-Threatening Diseases (VA SHIELD).
February 22, 2022
A U.S. Navy Veteran and dedicated nurse executive leader with over 23 years of experience signed on as VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Chief Nursing Officer this February.
February 10, 2022
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will recognize and honor hospitalized Veterans from February 13-19 during National Salute to Veteran Patients week.
February 4, 2022
Due to the Level 3 snow emergency and significant impact recent weather has had on the communities surrounding and supporting our Mansfield and Sandusky VA Clinics, we will be closing the clinics for tomorrow, February 4.
January 25, 2022
Winter can be a brutal time for people experiencing homelessness. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System wants to remind homeless Veterans they have access to health care and other services to help them secure permanent housing.