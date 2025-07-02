Support Veterans with PTSD during the Fourth of July Activities

PRESS RELEASE

July 2, 2025

Cleveland, OH - VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System encourages everyone to be thoughtful of Veterans living with posttraumatic stress disorder as we celebrate Independence Day.

Fireworks are a special part of July 4, but the loud, sudden noises and bright flashes can be difficult for Veterans living with PTSD. The sights and sounds can bring back memories of trauma and trigger symptoms like anxiety, flashbacks or trouble sleeping.

“Many Veterans find the noises and visual stimuli associated with this patriotic holiday to produce extraordinary levels of anxiety, and it can lead to an increase in distressing mental health symptoms in the days before and following Independence Day,” said Dr. Heather Flores, VANEOHS’ assistant chief for PTSD and Trauma-Related Services and PTSD Clinical Team program manager. “This is particularly evident when fireworks are used unexpectedly on the days surrounding the holiday, or very late into the night. We strongly encourage local groups and communities to help constrain the typical use of fireworks to well publicized days and times, and encourage the general public to avoid unexpected, and potentially distressing, fireworks use.”

If you plan to light fireworks outside of the typical posted times associated with the July Fourth holiday, please talk with your neighbors ahead of time. Anyone who has had a traumatic experience may have symptoms of PTSD and experience distress due to the unexpected sounds, smells or images associated with fireworks. Fireworks are expected on the holiday, but not at unexpected times on days before and after.

Tips and resources for Veterans with PTSD:

Reach out to loved ones and support systems. Let them know you may need extra support around fireworks.

If you receive care from VANEOHS, you can call 988 and press ‘1’ to talk with a counselor about coping strategies, anxiety and flashbacks.

and press ‘1’ to talk with a counselor about coping strategies, anxiety and flashbacks. Veterans who are in crisis, or those concerned about them, can also call 911, the Veterans Crisis Line at 988 and select 1 or visit the Veterans Crisis Line website.

Download the free PTSD Coach app for coping tools and resources.

If you anticipate related anxiety from fireworks discharges, use earplugs, headphones, or white noise machines to help block local fireworks noise.

Consider spending time in quieter locations or areas where fireworks are not allowed.

Learn more about PTSD at the VA National Center for PTSD.



Manage your health care with the VA: Health and Benefits app or My HealtheVet.

