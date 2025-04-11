VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Announces Groundbreaking for New Ravenna VA Clinic

PRESS RELEASE

April 11, 2025

CLEVELAND , OH — CLEVELAND – The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Ravenna VA Clinic at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 15 at the Loomis Parkway site in Ravenna.

Ravenna Groundbreaking Details

What: Groundbreaking for the new Ravenna VA Clinic

When: 10 a.m., April 15, 2025

Where: Loomis Parkway, Ravenna, Ohio, east of Parkway Medical Center

Speakers: Jill Dietrich Mellon, executive director, VANEOHS;

Dr. Paul Fantauzzo, medical director, Ravenna VA Outpatient Clinic;

Martin Posthauer, president of construction, Engineering Design Technologies

The new 16,000-square-foot facility will provide space for expanded podiatry and optometry services, including an optical shop for eyeglass fitting and dispensing. Other services will include primary care, nursing, nutrition, pharmacy, social work and mental health services.

"We are excited to see the expansion of our veteran healthcare services in the Ravenna area, available to serve the nearly 5,000 patients and 9,000 veterans in the area," said Jill Dietrich Mellon, executive director of VANEOHS. "We are proud that Portage County veterans will enjoy world-class care in an almost 50 percent larger, modern facility, and that we will be able to offer additional services like podiatry and optometry that previously may have necessitated an hour-long drive to the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center."

The transition from the current Ravenna VA Clinic at 6751 N. Chestnut St. to the new clinic is expected by early 2027.

The new facility will implement the Patient Aligned Care Team design, with architectural features to foster a collaborative approach to patient care using national VA design concepts.

###

*Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the VANEOHS Public Affairs to register interest and coordinate attendance:

Damien Horvath, VA public affairs officer, at 216-339-5240, Damien.Horvath@va.gov , or

, Sarah Amato, deputy public affairs officer, at 216-618-3998, Sarah.Amato@va.gov

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for nearly 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @ClevelandVAMC.

__

Damien E. Horvath

Public Affairs Officer - Communications & External Affairs

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System

10701 East Blvd.

Cleveland, OH 44106

Email - Damien.Horvath@va.gov

Mobile - (216) 339-5240

Office - 216-791-2300, ex. 43151