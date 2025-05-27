VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System announces Summer VetFest 2025 dates

PRESS RELEASE

May 27, 2025

Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a series of local family-friendly summer VetFest Veteran resource fairs at VA outpatient clinics across the region during the coming months.

The goal of each event is to celebrate the service of our region’s military Veterans and to encourage Veterans to enroll to use the many healthcare benefits their service has earned and provide the opportunity for in-person conversations about their benefits.



Each event, billed as a Veteran resource fair, will provide a variety of educational and informational vendors on site highlighting eligibility, enrollment, VA healthcare and community resources, along with family-friendly activities for children. Each event will provide food to attendees.

“These special Veteran-focused events are a vital part of our outreach to both currently enrolled Veterans, but even more importantly to those tens of thousands of Veterans who are unaware of their eligibility for VA health care,” said Jill Dietrich Mellon, executive director of VANEOHS. “We encourage all those Veterans who may have been told they were ineligible in the past to please come out and talk to our staff about how legislative changes in the past three years may have enabled their coverage for VA benefits like healthcare services.”



VANEOHS will host the following summer VetFests Veteran resource fairs:

Outpatient Clinic / Location Date Time

Sandusky – May 31, 2025 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

at American Legion Shelter House

Youngstown VA Clinic June 7, 2025 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Canton VA Clinic June 28, 2025 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Parma VA Clinic July 12, 2025 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Lake County VA Clinic July 19, 2025 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

East Liverpool VA Clinic August 2, 2025 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

New Philadelphia VA Clinic August 9, 2025 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Mansfield VA Clinic August 16, 2025 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Ravenna VA Clinic August 23, 2025 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Lorain VA Clinic September 6, 2025 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Akron VA Clinic September 13, 2025 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Warren VA Clinic September 20, 2025 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VA staff will also be able to discuss the changes to coverage under the 2022 PACT Act, including the related toxic exposure screenings and on-site initial medical examinations for new healthcare enrollees.



The bipartisan PACT Act, signed into law Aug. 10, 2022, was the largest expansion of Veteran health care and benefits in generations. VA encourages all eligible Veterans and survivors to file a claim for PACT Act-related benefits they may be due.



Veterans and survivors can apply or learn more about the PACT Act by attending one of the Summer VetFest 2025 events in the table above, by visiting VA.gov/PACT, by calling 1-877-222-8387 Monday-Friday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. EST, or by stopping in at any of the 12 VA outpatient clinics across northeast Ohio or at Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.



Across the nation this summer, VA will be hosting similar Summer VetFests. These events are casual summer gatherings welcoming Veterans, their families and caregivers, and featuring direct access to Veteran advocates and VA healthcare and benefits professionals.

###

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for more than 134,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @ClevelandVAMC.