VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System encourages regional Ohio Veterans to Adopt New Simplified High Security Login for Electronic Services Access

PRESS RELEASE

January 7, 2025

Cleveland , OH — Veterans have less than a month to migrate their My HealtheVet and related VA logins to the new high security Login.gov or ID.me systems.

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System announced plans today to begin implementing plans to help northeast Ohio Veterans transition their online VA accounts to use the unified and streamlined login process for access to benefit and health care services. The aim of the transition is to remove the need for maintaining multiple logins for different sites and services, and fully integrate the multiple accounts with the government’s standard high security online authentication services.

With VA’s support through consistent outreach and training, Veterans will transition to one of two sign-in options to access VA.gov, VA mobile applications, and other VA online services: Login.gov or ID.me accounts. Veterans can begin this transition now by visiting http://www.va.gov/sign-in-changes to learn how to create a verified Login.gov or ID.me account. The process takes about 10 minutes.

Veterans and other beneficiaries will no longer be able to use usernames and passwords for My HealtheVet after Jan. 31, and the DS Logon will become unavailable after Sept. 30.

After these deadlines, Veterans who have not yet transitioned will still be able to access their data and resume managing their benefits and services online once they have created their new account.

“Modern accounts like Login.gov or ID.me enhance the existing security and safety of online interactions, offering a robust defense against unauthorized access and identity theft,” said Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer Kurt DelBene.

Veterans seeking assistance with the login transition are encouraged to call or visit their local VA outpatient clinic primary care location for help making the switch. Calling or visiting Veterans should be prepared to provide their personal email address, home and/or cell phone number, mailing address, and have their state-issued driver’s license or ID card available.

“The transition is all about putting our Veterans first,” said Jill Dietrich Mellon, VANEOHS executive director. “By streamlining accounts, simplifying access and providing tailored support, we’re empowering Veterans with a more user-friendly and modernized online experience that caters to their needs.”

Key aspects of the transition include:

A simplified experience while still providing options: In response to Veteran feedback and to meet VA customer experience goals, this transition consolidates sign-in options for a simplified experience. Login.gov and ID.me accounts may also be used across many other government websites, such as for social security accounts, providing Veterans with a more streamlined experience.

VA's transition to Login.gov and ID.me accounts increases Veterans' reliable access to online services by reducing downtime.

VA is committed to implementing a government-wide cybersecurity initiative, which calls for sign-in accounts to meet modern security standards for identity verification and multifactor authentication. This transition ensures compliance with these regulations and provides a more secure experience for Veterans, particularly by retiring the My HealtheVet sign-in option.

Training and resources have been provided to guide VA staff and Veterans Service Organizations in their support of Veterans in selecting the account and multifactor authentication option that best suits their needs and preferences. This includes assistance tailored to the unique needs of Veterans who use assistive devices and screen readers.

Through the transition and beyond, Veterans are always able to manage their benefits and services by phone or in-person at a VA location. For more information and updates on the transition process, visit www.va.gov/sign-in-changes.