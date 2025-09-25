VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System invites Veterans to receive their fall flu season shots

PRESS RELEASE

September 23, 2025

Cleveland, OH - The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will begin to administer seasonal influenza shots free of charge to Veterans in the coming week.

The shots will be available at all northeast Ohio VA community-based outpatient clinics as well as at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center according to the following schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Weekdays starting Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Additionally, flu shots can be received during primary care VA appointments, and no-cost flu shots are also available to eligible Veterans from nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care locations across the country throughout the 2024-2025 flu season.

To find a VA medical facility, in-network urgent care or retail pharmacy near you, use our VA Locator and then:

Enter the city, state or postal ZIP code for your location.

Choose a facility type from the drop-down menu

(Urgent Care, Community Pharmacy, VA Health, etc.), and then,

Choose a provider.

You are eligible to receive a flu shot at an in-network retail pharmacy or urgent care location if you are enrolled in the VA health care system, and you received care from a VA provider or an in-network community care provider within the past 24 months.

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for more than 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @ClevelandVAMC.