VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System issues 2024 Annual Report
PRESS RELEASE
February 24, 2025
Cleveland , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has published its 2024 Annual Report providing an overview of the institution highlighting the mission, accomplishments and initiatives of its 18 facilities.
The annual report is available online.
The video version of the annual report offers a summary and some highlights from the full report. It’s available at VANEOHS Video Annual Report 2024.
Damien Horvath, Public Affairs Officer
Phone: