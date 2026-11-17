PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2026

Ravenna, OH - RAVENNA, Ohio – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System opened the new Ravenna Community-Based Outpatient Clinic yesterday, expanding outpatient services for Veterans in Ravenna and surrounding communities.

The 16,000-square-foot clinic, located at 4100 Loomis Parkway in Ravenna, offers primary and specialty care, including optometry services and an optical shop. The facility also provides primary care and mental health services in one location.

“Today’s celebration represents years of planning, teamwork, problem-solving, and an unwavering commitment to a shared vision,” said Jill Dietrich Mellon, executive director of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System.

The clinic’s layout supports VA’s Patient Aligned Care Team, or PACT, model by providing shared space for health care teams to coordinate services and address Veterans’ needs.

“This new clinic represents our commitment to ensuring that Veterans receive the care, compassion, and support they have earned,” said Virginia Malcolm, facility director. “Within these walls, Veterans will receive healthcare services designed to promote wellness, healing, and quality of life. But what makes this facility truly special is not the building itself…it is the people inside it.”



ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for more than 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 18 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook or Instagram @ClevelandVAMC.