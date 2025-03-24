VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System to Commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day

PRESS RELEASE

March 24, 2025

Cleveland , OH — The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a National Vietnam War Veterans Day commemoration ceremony at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

What: National Vietnam War Veterans Day Commemoration

Where: Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, 10701 East Boulevard, Cleveland, Ohio 44106

When: Friday, March 28, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Speaker: Medal of Honor recipient Pfc. Kenneth J. David, U.S. Army Vietnam War Veteran

Why: To recognize the extraordinary sacrifices and service of Veterans who served during the 13 years of conflict in Vietnam and to extend the nation’s profound gratitude to each Vietnam Veteran, as well as their families and caregivers.

“The National Vietnam War Veterans Day Ceremony is an opportunity for our community to come together and pay tribute to the heroes who served during the Vietnam War,” said Jill Dietrich Mellon, VANEOHS executive director. “As we commemorate this 50th anniversary, let us not only express our deepest gratitude but also reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that all Veterans receive the recognition, care, and support they deserve.”

David distinguished himself for the Medal of Honor award by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty on May 7, 1970, while serving as a radio-telephone operator with Company D, 1st Battalion, 506th Infantry, 101st Airborne Division, near Fire Support Base Maureen, Thua Thein Province, Republic of Vietnam.

Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center’s associate director of patient care services, Garett Schreier, will make remarks during the ceremony. A commemorative plaque will be unveiled, and a special Vietnam War Veteran commemoration wreath will be placed in remembrance.

Parking for the event will be available in the primary patient parking garage. Attendees are kindly asked to refrain from parking in the employee and domiciliary parking garage areas.

Vietnam Veterans, their family members, and caregivers are invited to attend, and the event is also open to the public. All are encouraged to attend as we honor and remember the courage and sacrifices of our Vietnam Veterans.

###

*Media representatives interested in attending and hosting media engagements are encouraged to contact the VANEOHS Public Affairs Officer or Deputy to register interest and coordinate attendance.