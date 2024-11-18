VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System to conduct virtual Veteran town hall for Mahoning and Trumbull Counties

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND , OH — VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall covering Veteran healthcare expansion and eligibility while also answering benefit questions from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.

VA expanded health care eligibility for millions of Veterans nationwide, years earlier than called for by the PACT Act. As of March 5, all Veterans exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military and meeting specific requirements became eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. This means all Veterans who served in the Vietnam War, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror or any other combat zone after 9/11 can enroll directly in VA health care without first applying for VA disability benefits. Additionally, Veterans who have never deployed but were exposed to toxins or hazards while training or on active duty in the United States are also eligible to enroll. VA also recently expanded health care to all World War II Veterans.

The town hall will review reasons to reconsider VA enrollment – including the fact VA hospitals outperformed non-VA hospitals on all 10 core patient satisfaction metrics — including overall hospital rating, communication with doctors, communication about medication, willingness to recommend the hospital, and more in Medicare’s latest nationwide survey of patients. VA health care has also consistently outperformed non-VA care in peer-reviewed studies, overall quality ratings and affordability for Veterans.

The town hall will be an audio/phone-dial-in event with visuals available within a simultaneous Facebook Live event. Participants are encouraged to call 855-962-0953 early to be assured of one of the 10,000 slots available for the call, and to follow along at www.facebook.com/ClevelandVAMC.

VANEOHS serves more than 140,000 Veterans enrolled across 21 counties in northeast Ohio and seeks to have all eligible Veterans enroll for primary and specialty care from the Cleveland VA Medical Center and/or the 13 other clinic locations including clinics serving Mahoning and Trumbull Counties located in Youngstown and Warren.

This town hall is an example of how the VA continues aggressively reaching out to Veterans to encourage them to come to VA for the healthcare benefits they have earned. VA encourages all Veterans, family members, caregivers and survivors to learn more about VA to understand how VA fits into their lives, and apply for their world-class health care and earned benefits today. Veterans in Stark, Wayne and Ashland counties will be called to be advised of the town hall in advance.

This is a call for Veterans, their family members and caregivers. It is not intended for the press. If you have media questions regarding this event, please contact Sarah Amato, VA acting public affairs officer, at 216-618-3998 or email Sarah.Amato@va.gov.