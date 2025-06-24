VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System to conduct virtual women’s Veteran town hall

PRESS RELEASE

June 23, 2025

Cleveland, OH - Female Veterans are invited to participate in the virtual town hall to hear updates, ask VA employees questions concerning their health care and learn more about available benefits.

VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System will host a virtual town hall for women Veterans from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 26. The event will focus on healthcare expansion and eligibility, providing a direct forum for women Veterans to ask questions and discuss their healthcare needs.



The town hall aims to provide a supportive environment for women Veterans to receive health updates, share experiences and concerns, and raise awareness of their unique challenges.



VANEOHS supports the health, welfare, and dignity of female Veterans and their families by ensuring equal access to timely, sensitive and quality care. Women are the fastest-growing group of Veterans using VA services. By 2040, women are projected to make up 18 percent of the total Veteran population nationwide.



The virtual town hall will review reasons for women to share VA stories with other female Veterans. It will be a combination of audio/phone-dial-in and online event hosted via WebEx. Participants are encouraged to join the session using WebEx online.

The online webinar event number is 2824 184 0198

The online webinar password is Myp95DspR$2

The telephone dial-in number is 1-404-397-1596 and the access code is 282 418 40198

This event exemplifies the VA's ongoing commitment to Veteran outreach, encouraging all who have served to utilize the healthcare benefits they have earned. VA encourages all Veterans, family members, caregivers, and survivors to learn more about VA to understand how VA fits into their lives, and apply for their world-class health care and earned benefits today.

This is a call for women Veterans, their family members and caregivers. It is not intended for the press. If you have media questions regarding this event, please contact Damien Horvath, VA public affairs officer, at 216-339-5240, or by email at Damien.Horvath@va.gov.

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for nearly 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

For more information about programs and services offered by VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System, visit www.cleveland.va.gov or follow us on Facebook @ClevelandVAMC.