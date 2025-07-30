VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System Wins National Whole Health Award for 2025 VA2K Event

PRESS RELEASE

July 30, 2025

Cleveland, OH - The VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System has received the Live Whole Health Award for the 2025 VA2K, recognizing its leadership in Whole Health practices during the VA2K Walk & Roll event held May 19–23. VANEOHS outperformed every VA facility nationwide to earn this honor.

The VA2K Walk & Roll is an annual national event that encourages Veterans, staff and communities to complete two kilometers of physical activity while supporting homeless Veterans through donations of food, clothing and other essential items.

During the event week, VANEOHS hosted in-person and virtual VA2K activities at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center and 12 regional outpatient clinics. The event highlighted the system’s commitment to health, wellness and community engagement.

The award reflects VANEOHS’s strong integration of the Whole Health model — a holistic approach to care that empowers Veterans and staff to define their mission, aspiration and purpose, and to develop personal health plans based on what matters most to them.

“I am extremely proud of our staff and the Veterans who participated in this year’s VA2K,” said Katherine Dignan, VANEOHS’ employee Whole Health coordinator. “Their enthusiasm, commitment and dedication to well-being truly made this event a success and brought our Whole Health mission to life.”

Event highlights included:

Hundreds of new clothing and hygiene donations collected to support homeless Veterans.

Whole Health workshops, peer-led group sessions and movement breaks at clinics.

Integration of well-being programs and Whole Health coaching into event outreach.

The Live Whole Health Award is VA’s highest recognition for excellence in advancing Whole Health among VA facilities nationwide. VANEOHS’s achievement underscores its role as a leader in transforming health care culture into Veteran-centered, proactive and personalized.

ABOUT VA NORTHEAST OHIO HEALTHCARE SYSTEM: Focusing on treating the whole Veteran through health promotion and disease prevention, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System provides comprehensive, seamless health care and social services for nearly 140,000 Veterans across Northeast Ohio. With 17 locations of care, including 12 outpatient clinics, two community resource and referral centers, a psychosocial rehabilitation and recovery center, a chronic dialysis center, and an outpatient surgery center, VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s quality services are easily accessible to Veterans in 21 counties. VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System also contributes to the future of medicine through education, training, and research programs.

