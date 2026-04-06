In this role, he serves as the senior clinical executive, overseeing integrated, high-quality care for more than 111,500 Veterans across 18 locations within a 21-county region. Dr. Massaro is deeply committed to advancing VA’s fourfold mission—clinical care, education, research, and emergency preparedness—by fostering a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation.

A dedicated VA physician and leader since 2006, Dr. Massaro has held key positions at every level of the Veterans Health Administration, including Senior Medical Advisor and Functional Champion for the VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Integration Office, Acting Chief Medical Officer for VISN 9, and Chief of Primary Care at the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System. Throughout his career, Dr. Massaro has consistently focused on aligning clinical operations with strategic priorities to enhance care for Veterans.

Dr. Massaro earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of South Florida, followed by a Master of Business Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Public Health from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Health Care Delivery Science from Dartmouth College. He is board-certified in Family Medicine and Clinical Informatics and is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Informatics Association, and the Nashville Health Care Council.

A native of Florida, Dr. Massaro’s commitment to Veterans is deeply personal, shaped by his family’s extensive history of military service.