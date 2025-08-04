Katina has received many accolades over her career in the VA healthcare system for her commitment to quality, leadership, and improving the patient experience. Katina started her VA career 25 years ago at the Dayton VA Medical Center where she provided care as an independently licensed social worker to Veterans in mental health, geriatric, and ambulatory care programs. Katina eventually moved into management positions as the Director for Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation and Specialized programs, the Chief of Social Work Services, and most recently the Chief of Quality and Patient Safety. In addition, Katina detailed to stretch assignments as the Interim Associate Director and the Acting Quality and High Reliability Chief for the Cincinnati VA Medical Center, Interim Assistant Director for the Dayton VA, and as the South-Central Ohio VA Medical Centers’ first ever Market Strategy Officer.

Katina graduated with a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Art degree from Wright State University, and received her Master degree in social work from the University of Cincinnati.

Katina is a graduate of the Department of Veterans Affairs Leadership VA (LVA) program, the Health Care Leadership Development Program (HCLDP), and VISN 10 Leadership Development Institute (LDI). She is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) and the recipient of the 2024 VA ACHE Regent’s High Reliability Organization (HRO) Achievement Award. She has a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt and is a certified fellow in VA’s Coach/Mentor program.