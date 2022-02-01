Stories
Demystifying TBI: Not just a combat related injury
Did you know falls are the leading cause of TBI-related hospitalizations? Anyone can suffer a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). Falls, firearm-related suicide and vehicle accidents are three common causes of TBI.
Feel Good Friday- The Piano Man
You may not have heard of Paul Holbert by name, but if you've walked the halls of the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center you've definitely heard him. Or at least, his music.