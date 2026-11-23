On Thanksgiving, Veterans receiving inpatient care at VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System’s Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center will find sliced roast turkey with gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pecan pie on their trays.

Tucked beside the meal will be a card wishing them a happy Thanksgiving from the Nutrition and Food Services team.

For Veterans spending the holidays in the hospital, a familiar meal can make the day feel a little more like home. A family member or caregiver who is visiting a Veteran is welcome to join their loved one for the holiday meal. In the Community Living Center, staff can set up the dining room, so Veterans and their guests have space to sit down together.

Lauren Falsone, section chief for Nutrition and Food Services, completed her dietetic technician internship as part of her master’s program nearly 17 years ago and has been with VA since. What she enjoys most about her work is giving Veterans a meal they can look forward to. “I want each tray to be served in a way Veterans can enjoy and to meet their individual needs as closely as possible,” she said.

That work begins before the kitchen plates a meal.

Dietitians document food allergies, likes and dislikes, and religious or cultural preferences of the approximately 300 Veterans they feed each day. The kitchen’s tray ticket system uses that information to make substitutions. A Veteran who does not eat pork, for example, can receive an alternative to the pork medallions served with black-eyed peas and seasoned greens on New Year’s Day.

The team follows a weekly breakfast rotation and a three-week cycle for lunch and dinner, with special menus for major holidays. At Christmas, Veterans can look forward to prime rib, garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus, shrimp cocktail and red velvet cake.

Navy Veteran Demetria Tutt started at VANEOHS nearly seven years ago delivering meal trays and now works as a food service wage lead. “Veterans enjoy seeing something different on the menu during the holidays, especially the prime rib and shrimp cocktail,” she said.

For Tutt, though, one of the most rewarding parts of the job happens year-round, when staff arrive at the units with meals or snacks. “They’re happy to see us coming,” she said adding that seeing that reaction puts a smile on her face.

Once meals are plated, temperature-controlled carts keep hot and cold items at the appropriate temperatures until they reach Veterans. Each tray’s placemat includes a QR code for sharing feedback, and staff also visit Veterans to ask about their meals. Those conversations give the team a chance to hear directly from the people they cook for every day.

From planning around each Veteran’s dietary needs to tucking a holiday card beside a slice of pecan pie, the Nutrition and Food Services team puts care into every tray. For a Veteran spending a holiday in the hospital, that work can mean a favorite dish made the way they remember it and a chance to share the meal with someone they love.