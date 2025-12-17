Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery
The Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecological Surgery (AF MIGS) is a pioneering program designed to address the growing demand for specialized gynecologic care among women Veterans. As the number of women Veterans utilizing VA healthcare services is expected to increase significantly, this fellowship aims to train highly skilled gynecologists to meet their complex healthcare needs within the VA system.
The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (LSCVAMC) is the third-largest VA hospital in the nation and the heart of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. Our dedicated 8,500 square foot Women’s Health Annex serves 10,000 women across the region, and our population of women Veterans continues to grow annually. Our team of physicians, advanced practice providers, pelvic floor physical therapists, and mental health providers tackle a wide range of cases and procedures in close collaboration with colleagues in urology, GI, and colorectal surgery.
Fellows will benefit from expert training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, featuring advanced treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. LSCVAMC is equipped with on-site laparoscopy, robotics, and robotic simulations, and state-of-the-art surgical facilities, undergoing renovation to include 12 operating rooms with the latest technology.
Cleveland offers an attractive lifestyle with low costs of living, minimal traffic, outstanding sports teams, cultural institutions, a vibrant culinary scene, and ample outdoor activities. Enjoy our supportive and welcoming community while training in a program known for postgraduate excellence, featuring an extensive medical library and opportunities to participate in global health programs. Spend two years experiencing both professional and personal growth in a city that balances advanced medical training with rich cultural and recreational offerings.
Interested applicants can complete an application here.
Fellowship Description
This comprehensive 2-year program offers fellows a robust curriculum focused on clinical excellence, academic development, and leadership in advanced gynecology. Fellows will gain proficiency in advanced minimally invasive surgical techniques, including vaginal, laparoscopic, and robotic surgery, and the management of complex gynecologic conditions such as endometriosis, fibroids, and pelvic pain. With 70% of their time dedicated to clinical experience and 30% to scholarly and research activities, fellows will benefit from mentorship by experienced faculty and a rich learning environment.
Key objectives include achieving proficiency in advanced procedures, conducting impactful research, and developing leadership skills to advocate for women Veterans' health. The fellowship aligns with VA priorities by expanding access to specialized care, improving care quality, and empowering graduates to champion initiatives that benefit women Veterans.
Clinical Care
Fellows will rotate through various clinical settings, including clinics, operating rooms, and specialties such as colorectal surgery and urology. These rotations provide a comprehensive training experience, allowing fellows to gain diverse skills and insights into the multidisciplinary care of complex gynecologic conditions. Please note that specific rotations may vary by site, ensuring that each fellow's experience tailors to their unique resources and expertise available at their training location.
Research
During the first year of the fellowship, fellows will complete the Certificate Program in Clinical Research. This program’s design will equip fellows with essential skills in research methodology, data analysis, and the ethical conduct of clinical research. By integrating this certificate program into the fellowship, participants will enhance their ability to conduct impactful research and contribute to advancements in women's health, particularly within the VA system.
Contact
For further information about VA AF MIGS, please contact:
Annette Torres ARNP
AF MIGS National Coordinating Center Coordinator
VA Orlando health care
Email: Annette.Torres2@va.gov
For more information about this fellowship, please visit the main fellowship webpage.