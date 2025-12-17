Advanced Fellowship in Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery

The Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center (LSCVAMC) is the third-largest VA hospital in the nation and the heart of the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. Our dedicated 8,500 square foot Women’s Health Annex serves 10,000 women across the region, and our population of women Veterans continues to grow annually. Our team of physicians, advanced practice providers, pelvic floor physical therapists, and mental health providers tackle a wide range of cases and procedures in close collaboration with colleagues in urology, GI, and colorectal surgery.

Fellows will benefit from expert training in urogynecology and reconstructive pelvic surgery, featuring advanced treatment for urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. LSCVAMC is equipped with on-site laparoscopy, robotics, and robotic simulations, and state-of-the-art surgical facilities, undergoing renovation to include 12 operating rooms with the latest technology.

Cleveland offers an attractive lifestyle with low costs of living, minimal traffic, outstanding sports teams, cultural institutions, a vibrant culinary scene, and ample outdoor activities. Enjoy our supportive and welcoming community while training in a program known for postgraduate excellence, featuring an extensive medical library and opportunities to participate in global health programs. Spend two years experiencing both professional and personal growth in a city that balances advanced medical training with rich cultural and recreational offerings.

Interested applicants can complete an application here.