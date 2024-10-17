Nurse Residency Programs
Our nursing team is the backbone of providing world-class health care. One of the many perks to working at VANEOHS are the tailored nursing residency and training programs.
S. Carlton Betts MBA, MSN, RN, PMH-BC, NEA-BC
Program Director for the Nurse Education
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Email: Stanley.Betts@va.gov
VA-STEP Program
The purpose of the Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) is to provide an opportunity for outstanding college students to develop clinical competencies at an approved VA medical facility.
For more than 20 years the VA has offered this exciting, year-long clinical residency for BSN students between their junior and senior years. VA-STEP is a paid nursing internship designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgement, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning including didactic or classroom experiences and clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor.
Students recruited for the program must have completed the final semester or quarter of their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program prior to the program start date. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during their senior academic year on a part-time/intermittent basis for no more than 800 hours in total.
The VA-STEP Program begins with 10 weeks of paid, full-time work during the summer months (June-August). Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. The summer program includes:
- New Nurse Orientation
- Clinical practice with a preceptor on an assigned unit
- Opportunities to rotate to other units/specialties for observation experiences
- Other planned educational experiences (nursing boot camp, code blue management, telemetry class, interview essentials, and more).
After completing the initial 10 weeks of full-time work, VA-STEP students may continue to work through the academic year until graduation (within the program guidelines for total hours and earnings).
Applications are open January 1st and are accepted before February 1st of each calendar year.
Eligibility & Benefits
Eligibility:
Applicants must be enrolled in an accredited BSN program and have:
- a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale with no grade lower than a B in any nursing course.
- completed the final semester of the junior year and be eligible to graduate by the following year.
- be a U.S. Citizen, provide documentation of immunizations and submit all application materials.
**Participants may not have a service obligation to any federal, state, or private institution or be a recipient of any federal scholarship that incurs a service obligation**
Benefits
The VA-STEP program participants are paid as hourly, intermittent employees. They are not eligible for overtime pay, holiday pay or shift differentials. The rate of pay reflects 80% of a Nurse I Level I salary.
Apply
To apply, participants will need:
- a cover letter
- an unofficial transcript from all colleges attended
- resume/portfolio
- two letters of recommendation.
One of the letters of recommendation needs to be from a clinical instructor.
Email: maryann.lawlor@va.gov
Mary Ann Lawlor PhD., MA.Ed., RN, NPD-BC
Nurse Educator - Director of Student Nurse Programs
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Email: MaryAnn.Lawlor@va.gov
Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice Program
The Registered Nurse Transition-to-Practice (RNTTP) Program consists of a comprehensive 12-month curriculum built upon standards related to clinical, leadership, and professional dimensions. RNTTP provides a supported transition to autonomous and competent clinical practice. This unique program is managed by the Program Director and the department of Nursing Education. This allows the residents to be able to attend all classes as scheduled.
Enhance your knowledge by collaborating with the health care team to ensure the best care is delivered to Veterans. You will discover an environment marked by commitment, excellence, mutual respect, and professionalism. Program highlights include:
- Weekly structured didactic educational sessions (80% Clinical and 20% didactic)
- Group meetings with cohort and coordinators
- State-of-the-art simulation lab to enhance clinical learning with “real-life” patient-centered case scenarios and skills practice
- Collaboration with Case Western Reserve University as our academic partner
- Evidence-based practice project with implementation and research project development
- Advanced leadership and role development
- Preceptor guided transition to competent independent practice
- Mentoring for ongoing professional growth
Eligibility & Benefits
Eligibility
- Must be a U.S. citizen
- Graduate of an NLN or CCNE accredited Nursing program
- Less than 1 year RN experience
- Active / unrestricted RN Licensure in the U.S.
Benefits
- Competitive salary individually determined by participant education, experience, and local unit openings.
- Retirement savings plan / 401K
- 5 weeks vacation per year (accrual begins immediately)
- 13 paid sick days per year
- 11 paid holidays per year
- Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Long-term care
- Day/evening shift including weekends with differentials and holidays
- Reports to Department of Nursing Education
- Opportunities for career growth and advancement
- Education scholarships (for qualified employees after first year)
Apply
Becky Jones , MSN, MEDSURG-RN, NPD-BC, FABC, ONC, OCN
Program Director for the RN-TTP (Transition-to-Practice) Nurse Residency Program
VA Northeast Ohio health care
Email: Becky.Jones@va.gov
Post Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program
The Post-Baccalaureate Registered Nurse Residency Program (PB-RNR) is a comprehensive, precepted 12-month orientation program sponsored by the U.S. National Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA) that provides valuable support for recent BSN, MN, or MSN graduates (with no RN experience) during their transition into clinical practice. This unique program is an opportunity for new graduates to transition more seamlessly into professional nursing practice while developing key critical thinking and evidence-based decision-making skills. Residents participating in the PB-RNR Program will discover an environment marked by commitment, excellence, mutual respect, and professionalism.
The PB-RNR Program provides:
- A multitude of learning opportunities focused on institutional and departmental practices that help new nurses learn the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System policies, procedures, and standards of care.
- 100% protected time with a registered nurse preceptor: M-F no weekends, no nights, no federal holidays.
- Reflective practice and exploration of nursing through robust clinical and didactic experiences that advance knowledge and enhance the art of healing and caring for our nation’s heroes, our Veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors.
- A comprehensive introduction to a wide variety of departments, key interdisciplinary team members, and resources throughout the VA facility.
- Experiences to build confidence and knowledge by linking critical thinking with critical actions.
- Robust professional development experiences and connectivity that expand growth and promote a life-long commitment to nursing.
Program highlights include:
- Precepted-guided clinical experiences throughout the VA facility (80% of PB-RNR program)
- Weekly structured didactic educational sessions (20% of PB-RNR program)
- State-of-the-art simulation lab and experiences to enhance clinical learning with “real-life” patient-centered case scenarios, critical thinking exercises, and skills task training practice
- Collaboration with Case Western Reserve University, the official academic partner of the PB-RNR Program
- Evidence-based practice project with implementation and research project development
- Advanced leadership and role development
- Mentoring for ongoing professional growth
Program Applications: Applications open October 1 of every year
Program Start Date: PB-RNR Program begins in early September of every year
Eligibility & Benefits
Applicants must:
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Be a recent graduate (12 months or less) from an accredited BSN (minimum) nursing program with a 3.0 GPA or greater
- Possess a current, active, and unrestricted registered nursing license prior to the start of the PB-RNR Program
- Be serving in your first registered nursing role
- Salary varies yearly and is determined by the Office of Academic Affiliations (OAA).
- 13 paid sick days per year
- 4 hours of annual leave accumulated with each pay
- 11 paid federal holidays per year
- Insurance: Medical, Dental, Vision
Benefits
Apply
Laura Goliat DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, ANEF, FAAN
VA Northeast Ohio health care