Nurse Residency Programs

VA-STEP Program

The purpose of the Student Trainee Experience Program (VA-STEP) is to provide an opportunity for outstanding college students to develop clinical competencies at an approved VA medical facility.

For more than 20 years the VA has offered this exciting, year-long clinical residency for BSN students between their junior and senior years. VA-STEP is a paid nursing internship designed to increase participants’ clinical skills, clinical judgement, and critical thinking while caring for our nation’s Veterans. This program provides opportunities for learning including didactic or classroom experiences and clinical practice with a qualified RN preceptor.



Students recruited for the program must have completed the final semester or quarter of their junior year in an accredited baccalaureate nursing program prior to the program start date. Students are appointed during the summer months for 400 hours. This experience may continue during their senior academic year on a part-time/intermittent basis for no more than 800 hours in total.

The VA-STEP Program begins with 10 weeks of paid, full-time work during the summer months (June-August). Applicants should be available to work 40 hours per week during this time. The summer program includes:

New Nurse Orientation

Clinical practice with a preceptor on an assigned unit

Opportunities to rotate to other units/specialties for observation experiences

Other planned educational experiences (nursing boot camp, code blue management, telemetry class, interview essentials, and more).

After completing the initial 10 weeks of full-time work, VA-STEP students may continue to work through the academic year until graduation (within the program guidelines for total hours and earnings).

Applications are open January 1st and are accepted before February 1st of each calendar year.