Pharmacy Residencies
PGY1 pharmacy residents, PGY2 pharmacy residents, and clinical pharmacy specialists with a scope of practice have a unique role within VA’s patient-centered care model due to their extensive experience in managing complex medication regimens to treat the most common chronic disease states.
VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is a teaching healthcare system with 18 locations in Northeast Ohio that serves more than 111,500 Veterans across 21 counties. It is a training environment for more than 3,000 students across various disciplines in affiliation with more than 200 academic institutions. The main medical center, Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center, is one of the largest VA facilities in the country and serves as the primary residency site. Located about six miles east of downtown Cleveland at Wade Park in University Circle, Cleveland VA Medical Center is affiliated with Case Western Reserve University and is a major training site for residents in Medicine and Surgery as well as many subspecialty fields and other allied health professions.
Locations
Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center is the main site for acute medicine and surgery and also houses the General Medicine clinics as well as the majority of the specialty clinics. The CARES Tower addition opened in 2011 and houses the psychiatry unit and Community Living Center (CLC). The Cleveland VA Medical Center is the major training site for all five pharmacy residency programs. In addition to the main medical center, there are 13 outpatient clinics located throughout Northeast Ohio to make access to care more convenient for our Veterans.
Residencies Offered
There are five different ASHP-accredited Pharmacy Residencies offered at the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System. They include:
All residents gain significant clinical experience in their area of choice. In addition, residents gain experience in teaching, MUEs, QA projects, case presentations, journal club presentations, P&T write-ups and more.