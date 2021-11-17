 Skip to Content

New Employee Information

Welcome to VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System! We are happy that you are joining the team and look forward to getting to know you better.

View of the CARES tower located in the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center

Short welcome paragraph.

 

Prepare for orientation

VA provides free parking for employee at all the locations of care in northeast Ohio. New employees attending orientation at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center can park in the garage on 1606 E 105th St.

Please bring two forms of identification on the first day of orientation.

Additional Resources:

 

Last updated: