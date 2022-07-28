3rd Annual Virtual VA Be Connected Community Mental Health Summit
When:
Wed. Sep 21, 2022, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm MT
Where:
This is an online event.
Cost:
Free
SAVE THE DATE!!!
Annual Virtual Mental Health Summit on September 21st. This year's Theme is "Reconnecting".
All three Arizona VA Medical Centers are participating in this event with Be Connected, Arizona Coalition for Military Families along with Arizona Department of Veterans Services.
We will provide the link to join the meeting summit when it gets closer to the date.