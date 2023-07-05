NAVAHCS Virtual Veterans Town Hall Event

The Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) is pleased to host a Veterans Virtual Town Hall on July 19th from 5 p.m. – 6 p.m.

This event will offer Veterans the opportunity to ask questions, discuss services available and provide Veterans with helpful resources.

If you are not enrolled for VA care but have questions about the new PACT Act, the new COMPACT Act, or other VA services, please join the event. We will have subject matter experts on the call who can answer questions related to VA Claims, Enrollment and Eligibility and much more.

Anyone interested in participating in the event can call 833-490-0775 or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. You DO NOT need a smart phone. You can join with any touch-tone, mobile or cellular phone.