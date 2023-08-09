Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Please join us for the Annual Creative Arts Festival on September 7th - 10th - Award Ceremony on September 8th at noon

Annual Creative Arts Festival on September 7th - 10th at the Yavapai County Fair at 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott, AZ from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Award Ceremony on Friday, September 8th at noon.

For enrolled Veterans, please submit your artwork to Cory Sanders on August 29th or 30th between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Any questions, please call Cory at 928-445-4860 ext. 6342 or via email at Cory.Sanders@va.gov