Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Annual Creative Arts Festival on September 7th - September 10th

Please join us for the Annual Creative Arts Festival on September 7th - 10th - Award Ceremony on September 8th at noon

When:

Thu. Sep 7, 2023, 9:00 am – 9:00 pm MT

Where:

Yavapai County Fair

840 Rodeo Drive

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Annual Creative Arts Festival on September 7th - 10th at the Yavapai County Fair at 840 Rodeo Drive in Prescott, AZ from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. 
Award Ceremony on Friday, September 8th at noon. 
For enrolled Veterans, please submit your artwork to Cory Sanders on August 29th or 30th between 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Any questions, please call Cory at 928-445-4860 ext. 6342 or via email at Cory.Sanders@va.gov

