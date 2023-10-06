Navajo County Veteran Stand Down
When:
Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
455 N. 8th Ave
Holbrook, AZ
Cost:
Free
The following services will be available to veterans:
•Service Providers
• Food Service
• North County Health Services
• Veterans Court Information (Friday Only)
•Veterans Benefits
•VA Services •Community Services
•Employment Services
•Dental, Vision
• Housing Support Services
•Disability, Improved Pension & Survivors Benefits
Event information: Marty Jarvey or fishersforveterans@gmail.com
Volunteer Inquiries/Service Providers: Marty Jarvey or fishersforveterans@gmail.com