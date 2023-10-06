Skip to Content
Navajo County Veteran Stand Down

When:

Fri. Oct 13, 2023, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

455 N. 8th Ave

Holbrook, AZ

Cost:

Free

The following services will be available to veterans:
•Service Providers

• Food Service

• North County Health Services

• Veterans Court Information (Friday Only)

•Veterans Benefits

•VA Services •Community Services

•Employment Services

•Dental, Vision

• Housing Support Services

•Disability, Improved Pension & Survivors Benefits

Event information: Marty Jarvey or fishersforveterans@gmail.com

Volunteer Inquiries/Service Providers: Marty Jarvey or fishersforveterans@gmail.com
 

