Veterans Employment Symposium and Job Fair
When:
Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 8:30 am – 1:30 pm MT
Where:
Yavapai College, Building 19
1100 E. Sheldon Street
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Website: http://www.ycredc.com/events
Event Description:
The Veterans Employment Symposium and Job Fair will connect transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with Veteran-ready employers. The day will include informational workshops for both military affiliated job seekers and employers and conclude with an afternoon job fair. The emphasis for the day will be on job recruitment as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to employment. For more information and a complete listing of workshops and job fair exhibitors, please visit https://www.ycredc.com/events or email katherine.anderson@yc.edu.See more events