Name: Veterans Employment Symposium and Job Fair

Date: October 25, 2023

Time: 8:30 AM - 3:30 PM MST

Website: http://www.ycredc.com/events

Event Description:

The Veterans Employment Symposium and Job Fair will connect transitioning service members, veterans, and military spouses with Veteran-ready employers. The day will include informational workshops for both military affiliated job seekers and employers and conclude with an afternoon job fair. The emphasis for the day will be on job recruitment as well as career opportunities and resources that can lead to employment. For more information and a complete listing of workshops and job fair exhibitors, please visit https://www.ycredc.com/events or email katherine.anderson@yc.edu.