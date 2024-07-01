Parker Veteran Resource Fair Benefits Veterans earned! When: Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Parker Indian Health Center 12044 Agency Rd. Parker, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Parker Indian Health Center Cost: Free





(Daily hours are 9am-4pm)

Veterans will have the opportunity to receive direct Health Care services from VA medical staff and/or other health resources.

Learn more about the VA health program or enroll on-the-spot to begin receiving VA health benefits.

Additionally, VA and Arizona Department of Veterans Services will have staff to assist Veterans with:

- Compensation (disability) & pension claims.

- Native American Direct Loan program for housing.

- VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.

Veterans bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.

