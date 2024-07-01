Parker Veteran Resource Fair
Benefits Veterans earned!
When:
Tue. Jul 30, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT
Where:
Parker Indian Health Center
12044 Agency Rd.
Parker, AZ
Cost:
Free
(Daily hours are 9am-4pm)
Veterans will have the opportunity to receive direct Health Care services from VA medical staff and/or other health resources.
Learn more about the VA health program or enroll on-the-spot to begin receiving VA health benefits.
Additionally, VA and Arizona Department of Veterans Services will have staff to assist Veterans with:
- Compensation (disability) & pension claims.
- Native American Direct Loan program for housing.
- VA Supportive Housing for homeless Veterans.
Veterans bring copy of DD Form 214 and/or medical evidence for claims.