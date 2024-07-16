Navajo Code Talkers Day Veteran Stand Down Bringing benefits to you! When: Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT Where: Navajo Nation Fairgrounds AZ-264, St Michaels, AZ 86511 Window Rock, AZ Get directions on Google Maps to Navajo Nation Fairgrounds Cost: Free





(Hours TBD)

The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:

Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care

Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act

File your claim

Speak with a VA representative

Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions

For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713

Other VA events