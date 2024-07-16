Skip to Content

Navajo Code Talkers Day Veteran Stand Down

Code Talker Flyer Event

Bringing benefits to you!

When:

Wed. Aug 14, 2024, 9:00 am – 4:00 pm MT

Where:

Navajo Nation Fairgrounds

AZ-264, St Michaels, AZ 86511

Window Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

(Hours TBD)

The resource event will provide Veterans the following opportunities:
Learn about VA health care programs and enroll in VA Health Care
Learn about the huge new expansion of eligibility under the PACT Act
File your claim
Speak with a VA representative
Get answers to VA claim and benefits questions
For more information, contact Andrew Taylor at 928-237-8310 or Josh Wear at 928-458-8713

Last updated: