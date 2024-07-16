Skip to Content

Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Veteran Stand Down

5th Annual Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Williams Stand Down Flyer

Connecting Veterans with Essential Community Services

When:

Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

Williams Recreation Center

300 W Railroad Ave.

Williams, AZ

Cost:

Free

Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance, Haircuts, Pet Food & Pet Care, Veterans' Court Information, Notary, Housing Support Services, Women Veterans Reception. 

For more information, call 928-286-7446 or email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com 

Last updated: