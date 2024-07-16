Matthew J. Broehm Memorial Veteran Stand Down
Connecting Veterans with Essential Community Services
When:
Fri. Sep 13, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
Williams Recreation Center
300 W Railroad Ave.
Williams, AZ
Cost:
Free
Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Dental, Vision & Medical Assistance, Haircuts, Pet Food & Pet Care, Veterans' Court Information, Notary, Housing Support Services, Women Veterans Reception.
For more information, call 928-286-7446 or email nazveteranstanddowns@aol.com