Yavapai County Stand Down
Easy access in Prescott!
When:
Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT
Where:
U.S. Vets Prescott
1040 Whipple St.
Prescott, AZ
Cost:
Free
Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Yavapai Health Care Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Haircuts, Showers, Veterans' Court Information (Fri.), and more!
- More Information: 928-978-1922 oracalin@usvets.org