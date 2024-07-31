Skip to Content

2024 Yavapai County Stand Down event flyer

Easy access in Prescott!

When:

Fri. Sep 20, 2024, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm MT

Where:

U.S. Vets Prescott

1040 Whipple St.

Prescott, AZ

Cost:

Free

Services available will include: VA Enrollment & Services, Yavapai Health Care Services, Hygiene Kits, Clothing & Surplus, Community Services, Employment Services and Job Fair, Haircuts, Showers, Veterans' Court Information (Fri.), and more!

