Round Rock Veteran Resource Fair
Bringing Benefits to You!
When:
Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT
Where:
Round Rock Chapter House
36.507998, -109.468450
Round Rock, AZ
Cost:
Free
Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:
• Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families
• VA Health Services
• VBA Claims Services
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.
(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates 36.507998, -109.468450.)