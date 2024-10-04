Skip to Content

Round Rock Veteran Resource Fair

Round Rock Veterans Health Claims and Resource Fair Flyer

Bringing Benefits to You!

When:

Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT

Where:

Round Rock Chapter House

36.507998, -109.468450

Round Rock, AZ

Cost:

Free

Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:
•    Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families
•    VA Health Services
•    VBA Claims Services
For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.

(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates 36.507998, -109.468450.)

