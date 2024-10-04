Round Rock Veteran Resource Fair Bringing Benefits to You! When: Wed. Nov 6, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm MT Where: Round Rock Chapter House 36.507998, -109.468450 Round Rock, AZ Cost: Free





Event will include a Veteran resource fair, which will provide:

• Information on VA and community resources for Veterans and their families

• VA Health Services

• VBA Claims Services

For more information, please contact Joshua Wear at (928) 458-8713.



(Editor's note: There is no street address for this location. Please use the coordinates 36.507998, -109.468450.)

Other VA events