Face-to-face Assistance!

When: Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm MT Where: 1300 West University Avenue, Suite 200 Flagstaff, AZ Cost: Free





Flagstaff (and beyond)!!! The second of many monthly VBA service dates is coming November 5! Speak directly with VA reps, file claims, and get help DIRECTLY at the Flagstaff CBOC! We know things can get confusing, let us help!

For more information, please call the Flagstaff CBOC staff at (928) 226-1056

