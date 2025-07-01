Veterans Virtual Town Hall
Our next quarterly Veterans Virtual Town Hall will be on Wednesday, July 16 from 5 - 6 p.m.
This event offers Veterans the opportunity to ask questions and receive helpful resources.
Anyone interested in participating may call 833-490-0775 or click access.live/NAVAHCS to join. You DO NOT need a smart phone. You can join with any touch-tone, mobile or cellular phone.